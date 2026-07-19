Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BATTLE BLAZE Four Hectares Destroyed as Firefighters Battle Large Field Blaze Near Battle

Four Hectares Destroyed as Firefighters Battle Large Field Blaze Near Battle

Firefighters spent several hours tackling a large field fire near Battle after flames spread across around four hectares of land during the hot weather. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10.43am on Friday 17 July following reports of a fire in a field close to the railway line off Telham Lane. Two fire engines, two four-wheel-drive wildfire vehicles and a water bowser were initially sent to the scene. Firefighters used hose reel jets and fire beaters to bring the blaze under control and stop it spreading further. The fire affected approximately four hectares of land. There were no reports of any injuries, although residents living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed because of smoke drifting across the area.

Crews remained on scene for hours

Firefighters worked throughout the day tackling hotspots and preventing the fire from reigniting. As the incident came under control, the response was scaled back, with the water bowser stood down and one fire engine and a four-wheel-drive vehicle remaining at the scene to continue damping down operations. Crews stayed at the location for some time to ensure the area was safe before leaving.

Wildfire warning

The incident comes as emergency services continue to respond to an increased number of grass and field fires during the current spell of warm, dry weather. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is reminding landowners and members of the public to take extra care during dry conditions by avoiding activities that could accidentally start fires and by following wildfire prevention advice.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Drug Dealer’s Fake ‘Pregnant Partner’ Court Story Lands Trio Behind Bars

TRIO JAILED Drug Dealer’s Fake ‘Pregnant Partner’ Court Story Lands Trio Behind Bars

UK News
Most Wanted: Police Appeal to Find Wanted Man with Links to Kent and London

MOST WANTED Most Wanted: Police Appeal to Find Wanted Man with Links to Kent and London

UK News
Trowbridge man jailed after assaulting woman in street

JAILED Trowbridge man jailed after assaulting woman in street

UK News
Woman who survived 45-minute strangulation ordeal speaks out after partner jailed for attempted murder

Woman who survived 45-minute strangulation ordeal speaks out after partner jailed for attempted murder

UK News
Mother who helped son hide murder weapon after university student’s fatal stabbing due to be sentenced today

COURT LIVE Mother who helped son hide murder weapon after university student’s fatal stabbing due to be sentenced today

UK News
Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter after exposing her to hairdryer heat

BABY TRAGEDY Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter after exposing her to hairdryer heat

UK News
Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

MURDER CHARGE Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

UK News
Police Appeal After Phones Stolen from Birmingham Store

POLICE PROBE Police Appeal After Phones Stolen from Birmingham Store

UK News
Police release CCTV images after man allegedly exposes himself on London Overground train

EXPOSURE APPEAL Police release CCTV images after man allegedly exposes himself on London Overground train

UK News
Man jailed for nine years after raping woman he befriended in Bedford city centre

RAPE JAIL Man jailed for nine years after raping woman he befriended in Bedford city centre

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three Jailed After Running Network of Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlours

TRIO JAILED Three Jailed After Running Network of Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlours

UK News
Three Jailed After Running Network of Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlours

Three Jailed After Running Network of Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlours

UK News
Five Teenagers Sentenced Over Robbery That Left Boy Injured in Corsham

STREET ROBBERY Five Teenagers Sentenced Over Robbery That Left Boy Injured in Corsham

UK News
Five Teenagers Sentenced Over Robbery That Left Boy Injured in Corsham

Five Teenagers Sentenced Over Robbery That Left Boy Injured in Corsham

UK News
Child Rapist Jailed for 19 Years After Years of Abuse in Plymouth

RAPIST JAILED Child Rapist Jailed for 19 Years After Years of Abuse in Plymouth

UK News
Child Rapist Jailed for 19 Years After Years of Abuse in Plymouth

Child Rapist Jailed for 19 Years After Years of Abuse in Plymouth

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BEACH ATTACK Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

FOOTBALL ROW Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

UK News
Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

UK News
Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

SICK FANTASY Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

UK News
Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

ARSON PROBE Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

LIFE CHANGING M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

UK News
M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

UK News
ICE Detention Centre Worker Arrested After Protester Shot Outside Colorado Facility

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP ICE Detention Centre Worker Arrested After Protester Shot Outside Colorado Facility

UK News
ICE Detention Centre Worker Arrested After Protester Shot Outside Colorado Facility

ICE Detention Centre Worker Arrested After Protester Shot Outside Colorado Facility

UK News
Watch Live