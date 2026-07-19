Four Hectares Destroyed as Firefighters Battle Large Field Blaze Near Battle

Firefighters spent several hours tackling a large field fire near Battle after flames spread across around four hectares of land during the hot weather. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10.43am on Friday 17 July following reports of a fire in a field close to the railway line off Telham Lane. Two fire engines, two four-wheel-drive wildfire vehicles and a water bowser were initially sent to the scene. Firefighters used hose reel jets and fire beaters to bring the blaze under control and stop it spreading further. The fire affected approximately four hectares of land. There were no reports of any injuries, although residents living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed because of smoke drifting across the area.

Crews remained on scene for hours

Firefighters worked throughout the day tackling hotspots and preventing the fire from reigniting. As the incident came under control, the response was scaled back, with the water bowser stood down and one fire engine and a four-wheel-drive vehicle remaining at the scene to continue damping down operations. Crews stayed at the location for some time to ensure the area was safe before leaving.

Wildfire warning

The incident comes as emergency services continue to respond to an increased number of grass and field fires during the current spell of warm, dry weather. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is reminding landowners and members of the public to take extra care during dry conditions by avoiding activities that could accidentally start fires and by following wildfire prevention advice.