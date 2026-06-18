Man Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault at Brighton Seafront

Bilal Alkadour, 35, a Syrian national from Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman on Brighton seafront. The alleged attack took place opposite the Grand Hotel at around 2am on 3 May. Sussex Police arrested Alkadour on 14 May. He denies all charges and appeared at Hove Crown Court via an Arabic interpreter. His trial is scheduled for November.

Serious Charges Faced

Alkadour is charged with rape, two counts of sexual assault, and assault by penetration against a woman aged 16 or over. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody awaiting trial.

Court Appearance Details

The defendant attended Hove Crown Court, where proceedings included interpretation services due to his nationality. The hearing was brief, with no pleas entered other than to deny the allegations.

Incident Location Highlighted

The alleged offence occurred on Brighton beach opposite the Grand Hotel in the early hours, an area that has attracted police attention following the report. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

Next Steps Attack

The trial date is set for November, with further court hearings expected. Sussex Police have confirmed the ongoing investigation and the importance of due legal process in this case.