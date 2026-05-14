Man Exposed Himself on Bedford Train CCTV Released

British Transport Police have released CCTV after a man reportedly exposed himself and masturbated on a southbound train in Bedford on the morning of Sunday, 26 April. The incident took place just before 6am as the train prepared to depart. A member of the public alerted staff, who then removed the man from the train. Detectives urge anyone who recognises the man to come forward to help with the investigation.

Early Morning Incident

The man boarded the train at Bedford station before walking through the carriages while exposing himself. The disturbing behaviour occurred before the train had even left the platform.

Witnesses Come Forward

A vigilant passenger reported the indecent exposure to train staff, ensuring the man was swiftly removed and the situation was contained on the train.

Police Appeal For Information

British Transport Police have issued the CCTV image of the suspect and are requesting the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 110 of 26 April.

Anonymous Tips Accepted

Information can also be provided confidentially to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, maintaining full anonymity for witnesses or informants.