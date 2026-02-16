A Dutch court has handed down a shocking five-year sentence to Arnold Oforiwaa, 24, after he brutally killed his girlfriend, stabbing her at least 287 times. The court slashed the prosecutor’s original 10-year demand in half after discovering Oforiwaa has a “very low IQ.”

Brutal Murder of Young Mother

Oforiwaa was convicted of murdering 22-year-old Jihaneve in their Zoetermeer home last July. The young mother was viciously attacked while their two-week-old baby remained unharmed.

“She was stabbed like a wild one,” a forensic expert told the court, revealing the horrifying scale of the violence.

Shocking evidence showed Oforiwaa filmed his bleeding victim immediately after the attack and took selfies with their infant. Police arrested him at the scene. When questioned, he claimed, “It was black before my eyes,” and said he remembered nothing of the assault.

Low IQ Cuts Prison Sentence in Half

The prosecutor wanted Oforiwaa behind bars for 10 years. But a judge at The Hague halved the sentence after reviewing documents proving he has a very low intellectual capacity. Under Dutch law, diminished responsibility due to mental capacity can lower sentencing.

This drastic cut has sparked debate over how cognitive assessments impact punishment in violent crimes. The court decided that Oforiwaa’s mental state lessened his culpability, despite the horrific nature of the murder.

Baby Left Unharmed, Future Unclear

The infant was physically safe but removed from the house after the tragedy. Officials have not disclosed the child’s current care arrangements.

Oforiwaa will serve his sentence in a Dutch prison, followed by standard post-release supervision.