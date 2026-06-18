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POLICE PURSUIT Man Jailed for 38 Weeks After Driving Wrong Way on M60 in Manchester

Man Jailed for 38 Weeks After Driving Wrong Way on M60 in Manchester

Amaar Abid, 28, from Copster Hill Road, Oldham, has been jailed for 38 weeks and banned from driving for two years after a dangerous driving incident on the M60 motorway in Manchester. The sentencing at Manchester Magistrates Court followed a police pursuit on the early morning of Tuesday 10 June 2025, which ended when Abid drove the wrong way on the M60 in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

High-speed Police Chase

Officers spotted Abid driving a Volkswagen Golf through a red light on Alan Turing Way around 1.20am. When ordered to stop, he refused and led police on a pursuit that continued through Hyde Road before entering the M60 motorway heading towards Oldham.

Erratic Driving Puts Public At

During the chase, Abid’s Golf slowed to a crawling pace, driving erratically on one of Manchester’s busiest roads. Police implemented a rolling roadblock to protect other drivers and reduce risk during the dangerous pursuit.

Wrong-way Driving Ends Chase

In a final attempt to escape, Abid turned around and drove the wrong way on the M60. Officers then made tactical contact with the Golf to safely bring it to a halt and end the pursuit.

Legal Consequences

Yesterday’s court ruling handed Abid a 38-week jail term, a two-year driving ban, an extended driving test requirement, and a £154 fine for dangerous driving offences.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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