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GUN SENTANCE Man Jailed For Life After Shooting Cousin At Hammersmith Wake

Man Jailed For Life After Shooting Cousin At Hammersmith Wake

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after fatally shooting his cousin and injuring another man during a wake in Hammersmith. Jahmel Joseph, 29, was convicted following a Met Police investigation that used CCTV and DNA evidence to link him to the June 11 shooting.

Fatal Shooting At Wake

The incident occurred at around 11:20pm in Claxton Grove, Hammersmith, after an argument between Joseph and his cousin Jordan Rodney, 30. Joseph initially left the wake but returned on a motorcycle to open fire on the two men. Jordan died from his injuries the following day, while the other man sustained minor wounds.

Police Chase Ends In Arrest

Following urgent CCTV inquiries tracing Joseph’s movements, officers located him in Isleworth early the next morning. A police pursuit ensued after a traffic camera spotted Joseph’s car, which crashed into several vehicles. Joseph fled on foot and was detained in Tolson Road shortly afterwards.  

Evidence Secured

Investigation uncovered the shotgun used in the attack in a nearby black bag, with Joseph’s DNA found on the weapon. Despite his attempts to conceal his identity—wearing a motorcycle helmet and removing number plates—the forensic and CCTV evidence was conclusive.

Judge Imposes Long Sentence

On June 18 at the Old Bailey, Joseph was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 39 years after being found guilty of murder, attempted murder, firearm offences, and dangerous driving. The conviction highlights the Met Police’s firm stance against gun violence in London.

Tributes And Thanks

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila praised the swift police work leading to the arrest and sentencing. The victim’s family expressed gratitude to officers and court staff, describing Jordan as a bright and kind individual deeply missed by loved ones.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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