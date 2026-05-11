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JAIL TAIL Marc Kane jailed 10 years after £1.3m Norfolk drug bust and shed hideout

Marc Kane jailed 10 years after £1.3m Norfolk drug bust and shed hideout

Marc Kane, 43, was jailed for 10 years after a major £1.3 million cocaine operation was dismantled in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. The dealer tried to escape Norfolk Police by hopping fences and hiding in a garden shed packed with clutter when officers raided his home on John Road, Gorleston, on 1 August 2024.

13m Cocaine Seized

Kane led a large-scale drug trafficking group focused on cocaine distribution from March to August 2024, known to police as Operation Accent. During the raid, officers recovered 10kg of high-purity cocaine valued at £1 million alongside luxury designer clothes and assets bought with cash, including a £22,000 Range Rover Evoque.

Corleone Kingpin Identified

Nicknamed ‘Corleone’ on a gang member’s phone, Kane was the mastermind behind the operation. He maintained control over ‘stash sites’ across Gorleston, including concealed locations in hedgerows to store drugs. His accomplice, Ashley Youngman, 34, was also arrested and later sentenced to eight and a half years.

Gang Members Sentenced

  • Dominic Wilkins, 25 – 6 years
  • Hayder Gilgil, 20 – 4 years
  • Joe Drysdale, 31 – 3 years 6 months
  • Ben French, 49 – 3 years
  • Michael Rushmer, 34 – 2 years 8 months

Detective Praises Police Work

“Kane and Youngman saw themselves as untouchable – the fact they are both now behind bars is testament to months of hard work by dedicated officers,” said Detective Sergeant Eddie Hammond. “This gang’s drug trafficking brought violence and addiction to the community, and their sentences send a clear message to those supplying drugs in Norfolk.”

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