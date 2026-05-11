Megan Newton Murder Solved in Stoke-on-Trent After CCTV Breakthrough

Police have solved the murder of 18-year-old Megan Newton in Stoke-on-Trent following a breakthrough in CCTV evidence. Megan, a sports science student and community coach, was killed in April 2019. The footage was crucial in reconstructing her final movements and identifying 19-year-old Joseph Trevor as her killer.

Final Hours Captured

Megan was last seen leaving a local nightclub in the early hours of 20 April 2019. CCTV showed her entering a taxi with Trevor, a former schoolmate. Later, neighbours discovered blood-stained keys outside Megan’s flat, leading police to find her body inside.

Key Cctv Clues

Detectives reviewed footage showing Megan and Trevor arriving at her home at about 3:45am. Changes in Trevor’s behaviour were noted, from relaxed to tense. Crucially, the CCTV later recorded Trevor leaving alone with blood on his hands and dropping Megan’s keys.

Suspect Arrested

Trevor, who had recently been released on bail from a drug possession charge, was found hours after the murder on a bridge over the A500 and taken to hospital. He confessed to his parents, both police officers, before being arrested and charged with Megan’s rape and murder.

Police Uncover Past Assault

Investigation revealed a previous sexual assault allegation against Trevor during his teenage years. Although it did not result in prosecution, the detail offered context to his behaviour and escalation.

Honouring Megan’s Memory

The case was featured in the documentary Killers: Caught on Camera, which highlighted Megan’s life beyond the crime. Forensic psychologist Dr Roberta Babb emphasised the need to remember Megan with dignity and learn lessons from the tragic case that impacted her family and community.