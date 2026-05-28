Michael Moore Jailed For Life Over 21-Year-Old’s Sexual Murder in West Yorkshire

A 38-year-old man with previous rape convictions has been jailed for life with a minimum of 33 years for the sexual murder of 21-year-old Courtney Angus in West Yorkshire. Michael Moore, also known as Michael Doherty, confessed to killing Courtney during a police raid at an Asda supermarket in Dewsbury after a violent spree. Her body was discovered at his Batley home in July last year.

Shock Confession At Asda Raid

Moore was admitted to murder after officers arrested him, brandishing a knife in Dewsbury town centre. He warned police to bring an armed response, stating, “I’ve got murder, I’ve got a dead body in my house.” His confession came during a raid prompted by his violent threats and theft in local shops.

Disturbing Evidence Revealed

Prosecutors explained Courtney had been staying with Moore for several days. On the day she was killed, Moore professed romantic feelings and threatened suicide when rejected. The murder involved sexual and sadistic acts. Moore took graphic photos of her battered body, even a selfie beside her corpse.

Victim’s Family Speaks Out

“Since the murder of my daughter, my life is not the same,” said Courtney’s mother Diane Angus. “The grief is always there, a pain that changes shape but never fades. I wish I could hold her again. There is a constant ache missing who she was and the future we were meant to share.”

Criminal History And Court Outcome

Moore pleaded guilty to Courtney’s murder, theft, and three counts of threatening with a bladed article. His criminal record includes rape, arson, assault, robbery and harassment. Sentenced at Leeds Crown Court, he faces at least 33 years behind bars for the sexual murder in Batley.