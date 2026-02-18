Watch Live
URGENT APPEAL Missing Elderly Man Last Seen in Bromley

Published: 9:58 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 9:58 pm February 18, 2026

David, 84, has vanished. He was last spotted on 18th February at 4:45pm in Bromley.

What He Was Wearing

  • Beige trousers
  • Dark blue hooded jacket
  • Grey trainers

Help Needed

If you’ve seen David or know anything, please call 101 immediately. Quote reference 01/7188284/26.

