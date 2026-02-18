David, 84, has vanished. He was last spotted on 18th February at 4:45pm in Bromley.
What He Was Wearing
- Beige trousers
- Dark blue hooded jacket
- Grey trainers
Help Needed
If you’ve seen David or know anything, please call 101 immediately. Quote reference 01/7188284/26.
