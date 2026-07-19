Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

A six-year-old child has been found safe after a major search operation was launched near Salisbury District Hospital on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services, specialist search volunteers and the National Police Air Service were mobilised after the child was reported missing in Salisbury shortly after midday. Wiltshire Police officers were joined by volunteers from Wiltshire Search and Rescue (WILSAR), who were diverted from a training exercise in Bradford on Avon to assist in the search. In total, 29 WILSAR volunteers and three operational vehicles were deployed to the area as efforts intensified to locate the youngster. The National Police Air Service helicopter, based in Bristol, was also dispatched and was seen circling fields to the east of Salisbury District Hospital as crews searched from the air. Hampshire Search and Rescue, including its specialist dog team, was placed on standby to provide additional support if required. Fortunately, the search came to a successful conclusion after the child was located by the police helicopter crew. Following the discovery, all responding search teams and volunteers were stood down. Police have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The swift response from emergency services and volunteer search teams ensured the child was found safely within a short time of the alarm being raised.