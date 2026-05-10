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FIND HER Missing Woman Lindsay Chandler Last Seen Tonbridge May 2026

Missing Woman Lindsay Chandler Last Seen Tonbridge May 2026

Tonbridge police are appealing for help to find 46-year-old Lindsay Chandler, reported missing since around 5pm on Sunday 10 May 2026. Lindsay was last spotted near River Lawn Road in Tonbridge, and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Distinctive Description

Lindsay is white, approximately 5ft 6in tall, with short blonde-brown hair. She was wearing blue jogging bottoms, a dark blue Tommy Hilfiger jumper, and possibly a dark blue puffer jacket. She was carrying a yellow JD Sports bag at the time.

Police Urge Public Help

Kent Police have asked anyone with vital information about Lindsay’s location to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 10-1246. Non-urgent information can be shared via 101 or the force’s live chat at www.kent.police.uk.

Concern Grows In Tonbridge

The community in Tonbridge has been urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings or information that could assist in locating Lindsay as soon as possible.

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