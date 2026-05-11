Mother and Baby Die in Tragic Home Birth in Carrick-on-Suir

Polish national Monika Kubasiewicz, 33, and her newborn daughter were found dead in their bathroom in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, Ireland, on Friday at around 1pm. Emergency responders pronounced both deceased at the scene. Gardaí are investigating the incident, believed to be a tragic childbirth accident, with no suspicion of foul play.

Discovery In-Home Bathroom

The bodies of Ms Kubasiewicz and her infant were discovered at their residence, where she lived with her partner and their two young children. Investigators estimate the deaths occurred several hours before the discovery.

Official Garda Statement

A Garda spokesperson confirmed a post-mortem on the mother took place on Friday, with the infant’s examination scheduled for early next week. The results will remain confidential for operational reasons. Authorities are preparing a file for the coroner to determine the next steps.

Local Reaction

Sinn Féin councillor David Dunne urged the community not to speculate, describing the event as a tragedy. Ms Kubasiewicz and her family had recently moved to Carrick-on-Suir after facing hardship, previously running a shop in Clonmel before the pandemic forced its closure.

Investigation Continues

The scene remains preserved as Gardaí continue to examine all circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths. Officials stress that the investigation’s focus is on gathering facts to understand the full situation.