Mother on Trial for Murder After Baby’s Death Linked to Abuse in Telford

Sarah Ngaba, 32, stands trial at Birmingham Crown Court, accused of murdering her infant daughter, Eliza, nearly three years after violently assaulting her in their Telford home in November 2019. Eliza suffered severe brain and skull injuries from the attack, reportedly caused by forceful shaking and a significant impact, and died in hospital in August 2022 due to complications linked to the original abuse.

Previous Conviction Revealed

Ngaba was previously convicted in 2020 of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to her seven-week-old daughter, who sustained “dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting” injuries. Despite surviving the initial trauma, Eliza was profoundly disabled and medically vulnerable during her 33 months in foster care.

Prosecutor Challenges Defence Claim

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC told jurors the defence’s infanticide claim, arguing Ngaba’s mind was disturbed postpartum, does not apply here. He said, “The true picture is not one of a childbirth-related disturbance of mind. It is one of anger, frustration, resentment and a loss of self-control.” Medical records showed no psychiatric disorder after the birth, instead indicating detachment and lack of concern for Eliza.

Conflicting Statements And Personality Issues

The court heard Ngaba’s accounts changed significantly, from admitting striking Eliza “in anger” to attempting to blame the child’s father. Both prosecution and defence psychiatrists agree Ngaba had longstanding anger and irritability issues predating childbirth.

Details Of The Assault Incident

On 13 November 2019, Eliza was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, floppy and unresponsive, with seizures. Ngaba did not mention trauma and appeared annoyed at needing hospital care, according to testimony. The current trial aims to decide if her mental state reduces her legal responsibility for Eliza’s death.