Mother who killed 13-week-old baby with hairdryer launches appeal bid

A mother jailed for six years for killing her 13-week-old daughter with a hairdryer has launched a legal bid challenging both her conviction and sentence.

Courtney Gartshore, 28, was convicted of the culpable homicide of baby Dahlia-Rose following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The court heard Gartshore subjected the infant to hot air from a hairdryer in September 2023, causing devastating heat injuries.

She was sentenced to six years in prison earlier this month after Judge Simon Collins KC described the case as “uniquely disturbing and distressing.”

Gartshore has now instructed lawyers to challenge the outcome.

An intimation of intention to appeal has been lodged with the High Court of Appeal in Edinburgh, with full grounds of appeal due to be submitted by 20 October.

Baby suffered catastrophic heat injuries

The court heard Dahlia-Rose suffered extensive burns to the right side of her body, including her arm, chest, armpit, shoulder, face and scalp.

Investigators also discovered the baby’s DNA on the nozzle of the hairdryer.

Dahlia-Rose is believed to have died as a result of hyperthermia and heatstroke.

The prosecution case detailed how Gartshore had been drinking and attempting to obtain drugs during the hours before her daughter’s death.

A paramedic who attended the scene described the baby’s injuries as exceptionally severe.

Gartshore denied responsibility for almost three years and had told relatives that Dahlia-Rose had died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. The jury rejected her account and convicted her of culpable homicide.

‘Gross breach’ of duty as a parent

Sentencing Gartshore, Judge Collins told her: “You will have to live the rest of your life knowing you were responsible for her death.

“This was a gross breach of the most basic duty as a parent.”

The judge said it should have been “obvious” that Dahlia-Rose was suffering severe distress and pain.

Following her conviction, Gartshore’s mother, Leanne, publicly condemned her daughter’s actions, saying: “However long you get won’t be long enough. I will never speak to you again as long as I have breath in my body.”

A person described as close to Dahlia-Rose’s family has now said the decision to pursue an appeal has caused further distress, claiming relatives had already endured “the worst pain imaginable”.

Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services, Laurence Findlay, previously described Dahlia-Rose’s death as a “tragedy” and said child-welfare concerns are handled in accordance with statutory safeguarding duties.

The council said it could not comment on individual cases because of confidentiality requirements.

The lodging of an intention to appeal does not itself overturn Gartshore’s conviction or sentence. Both remain in force unless and until successfully challenged through the appeal process.