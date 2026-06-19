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PUB BURGLARY Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

Muhedur Minto Khan, 45, was sentenced to eight months in prison after breaking into the Prince of Peckham pub on Clayton Road in June 2024, stealing £2,290 worth of clothing and drinks. Khan pleaded guilty at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on 12 June. His new sentence will run concurrently with a previous jail term for a burglary in the City of London where £5,500 of laptops and electronic devices were stolen.

Burglary At Popular Pub

The theft at the Prince of Peckham pub caused disruption to the local business and drew police attention to ongoing crime issues in the area. Valuable stock was taken during the incident, heightening concerns for nearby premises.

Court Confirms Guilty Plea

During the hearing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court, Khan admitted the burglary charges. The judge imposed an eight-month sentence reflecting his persistent offending record.

Link To Previous Burglary

Khan was already serving time for a ‘Home Alone-style’ break-in in the City of London, where £5,500 worth of laptops and devices were stolen, linking him to multiple burglaries across London.

Police Clampdown Continues

The sentences aim to hold Khan accountable for repeated crimes. Police remain focused on reducing burglaries in vulnerable locations across the capital.

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