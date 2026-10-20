Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 35-year-old man was shot dead at a pub in Enfield.

Police were called to Hertford Road at around 9.30pm on Monday, 19 October, following reports of a shooting.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was treated by paramedics, but despite efforts to save him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

CCTV image released

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a person they want to identify and speak to as part of the murder investigation.

Police said it was not yet clear whether the person pictured was a man or woman, or whether they may have been wearing a disguise.

No arrests have been made.

A crime scene remains in place while detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time as they begin to come to terms with this senseless act.

“We are releasing CCTV images of a person we would like to identify and speak to in connection with the investigation as our enquiries progress swiftly.”

Appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Detectives particularly want to hear from anyone who was around Hertford Road at the time of the shooting.

Police are seeking CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation.

DCI Bhangoo added: “Even information that may seem insignificant could prove crucial. No piece of information is too small.”

Chief Superintendent Anna Mccartney said officers were working urgently to identify and trace those responsible and acknowledged the concern the killing would cause within the local community.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7050/19OCT26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.