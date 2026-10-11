Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death outside Sutton Coldfield pub

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death outside a pub in Sutton Coldfield during the early hours of Sunday.

Police were called shortly before 2am on October 11 following reports of a stabbing in a car park near the Beggars Bush pub in Birmingham.

A man in his 20s was found seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pub closed as police investigate

The Beggars Bush had been hosting a birthday event before the incident, and detectives are appealing for anyone who was at the venue or in the surrounding area to come forward.

A forensic tent was in place at the scene on Sunday morning as officers carried out enquiries.

No arrests had been announced at the time of publication.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Follows said:

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends today.

“We will continue to support them as our investigation progresses, and I’d urge anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam or CCTV to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Pub staff ‘shaken’ by incident

A spokesperson for the Beggars Bush said the venue was working closely with police and would remain closed for the day.

The spokesperson said staff had been left shaken by what happened and added that their thoughts were with the victim’s family and friends.