Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years for Louisiana Rape Case

90s rapper Michael Lawrence Tyler, known as Mystikal, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in a Louisiana court. The 55-year-old was convicted of an incident that took place in July 2022 at his Prairieville home. This sentence follows multiple previous arrests for sexual offences dating back to 2003 and carries no chance of parole, with credit given for time served since his 2022 arrest.

Long History Of Offences

Mystikal has faced several sexual assault charges throughout his life, including a 2003 aggravated rape conviction with a six-year sentence. In 2017, he was jailed for 18 months on charges of first-degree rape and kidnapping, although the case was later dismissed by a grand jury. In 2022, he was charged with rape and domestic abuse, pleading guilty to a reduced third-degree rape charge, which resulted in the current 20-year sentence.

Victims Harrowing Testimony

The victim recounted in court how Mystikal punched, choked, pulled out her braids, and tortured her for hours during the 2022 attack. Her powerful testimony influenced the judge’s decision to impose the maximum sentence.

Mystikal’s Court Statement

Mystikal said: “If that’s what I did, I deserve every day of this sentence. I’m sorry. I hope you heal.”

His admission and apology during sentencing show a rare acceptance of responsibility for his crimes.

Future Restrictions

Upon release, Mystikal must register as a lifetime sex offender. Given his current sentence, he will likely remain in custody until his 70s, preventing any further offences against the public.