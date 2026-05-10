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SERIAL SEX OFFENDER Najeebullah Arab Pleads Guilty to Kidnap and Sexual Offences in Grove

Najeebullah Arab Pleads Guilty to Kidnap and Sexual Offences in Grove

Najeebullah Arab, 40, from Mayfield Avenue, Grove, admitted multiple serious sexual offences including kidnap, rape, and sexual assault during a court hearing in Oxford on Friday, May 8, 2024. The offences include engaging in sexual communication with a child on May 30, 2024, and a separate violent attack on January 27. The case is significant due to the severity and range of charges. Oxfordshire police and court officials were involved.

Multiple Crimes Admitted

Arab pleaded guilty to sexual communication with a child, plus additional charges of kidnap, rape, and sexual assault against another woman. He had initially denied the charges but changed his plea ahead of a scheduled trial later this year.

Violent Kidnap Incident

Court heard Arab dragged a woman from an alleyway into a field on January 27. This incident forms the basis of the kidnap and rape charges he now admits.

Protests Outside Court

During Arab’s previous court appearance in March, protesters from the Oxfordshire Patriots gathered with flags and banners, expressing public outrage over the allegations.

Upcoming Sentencing

A sentencing hearing is set for June 19, when the judge will consider a pre-sentence report to assess if Arab poses a continued danger to the public.

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Topics :Crime

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