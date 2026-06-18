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TRADER STING Nottingham Rogue Traders Scam Elderly Out of £880000

Nottingham Rogue Traders Scam Elderly Out of £880000

Nottinghamshire Police uncovered a shocking £880,000 fraud by rogue traders who targeted 11 vulnerable elderly victims across the Midlands, including an 83-year-old widow in Aspley. Using high-pressure tactics and intimidation between June and October 2022, the gang conned pensioners into paying for bogus roofing repairs, draining life savings and leaving victims traumatised and financially devastated.

Hidden Camera Reveals Scam

Covert CCTV secretly installed by police captured two fraudsters bullying an 83-year-old pensioner into signing an £18,000 cheque for minimal roofing work. The footage showed persistent pressure and instructions to write cheques in false names as part of a money laundering scheme.

Victims Across Midlands

  • A 97-year-old Coventry woman lost £186,000A
  • 67-year-old Nottingham man was scammed out of £376,284An
  • 82-year-old man from Kenilworth lost £74,000
  • 80-year-old Coventry man had £37,000 taken

The gang convinced elderly homeowners they required urgent roofing repairs and then extorted huge sums, threatening to halt work unless payments continued.

Gang Sentenced At Nottingham Crown

The group faced prison sentences as follows:

  • Ben Lee: 4 years 11 months
  • Charlie Lee: 3 years 10 months
  • James Cunningham: 5 years 10 months (eligible for immediate release on licence)
  • Stephen O’Rourke: 21-month suspended sentence, 200 hours unpaid work
  • Michelle Fox: 8-month suspended sentence, 150 hours unpaid work
  • Cole Lee: 12-month community order, 40 hours unpaid work

Police Highlight Impact

“This conspiracy involved a substantial number of victims who were collectively conned out of around £880,000. They were put through very traumatic experiences, leaving them feeling helpless, anxious, and unsafe in their own homes,” said Detective Constable Rich Evans.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman praised the dedication of officers, stating, “No stone was left unturned to identify victims across the Midlands and secure this prosecution.”

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