Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

Four members of an Albanian organised crime group have been locked up for over 11 years combined. They ran a large-scale cannabis production and supply ring, raking in more than £500,000 between 2023 and 2025.

Brothers Led the Bud Biz

The gang was masterminded by two brothers, Sefedin and Eldi Tafa. They controlled the cannabis grows, sourced materials, and secured properties to keep the operation running. Alongside them was Servet Dobrushi, who handled sales.

The crew’s lieutenants, Asterjo Sata and Reols Havalj, managed the grows and acted as couriers, moving cannabis and cash around the UK.

Simon Jackson, an insurance broker, helped keep the gang’s vehicles legit by creating fake car insurance policies, letting criminals operate undercover.

Huge Cannabis Haul and Cash Seized

The police crackdown began after a cannabis grow was found in Aragon Close, Southend, in August 2023. Inside were 446 healthy cannabis plants worth an estimated £118,050, bags of cannabis, £5,000 in cash, and a wallet in Eldi Tafa’s name.

A notebook with handwritten names and figures tied the group together, with fingerprints linking gang members to key evidence. Sata’s fingerprints were found on the seized cash.

Further raids uncovered more grow sites stretching from Southend to Wales. Arrests followed with £71,780 in cash and 78.5kg of cannabis seized. Another 80kg was documented as sold, generating over £500,000 in wholesale profits.

Key Arrests and Jail Sentences

Sefedin Tafa, 33, of Westcliff, admitted conspiracy to cultivate and supply cannabis. He was sentenced to 4.5 years.

of Westcliff, admitted conspiracy to cultivate and supply cannabis. He was sentenced to 4.5 years. Asterjo Sata, 22, also from Westcliff, pleaded guilty to cannabis and criminal property offences. He got 32 months.

also from Westcliff, pleaded guilty to cannabis and criminal property offences. He got 32 months. Reols Havalj, 28, from Westcliff, faced charges including conspiracy and criminal property with 23 months in jail plus deportation proceedings on release.

from Westcliff, faced charges including conspiracy and criminal property with 23 months in jail plus deportation proceedings on release. Servet Dobrushi, 34, of Chester, received 27 months for conspiracy and criminal property offences.

Simon Jackson, the crooked insurance broker, admitted fraud by false representation and awaits sentencing.

Eldi Tafa, the other brother and key gang figure, remains on the run abroad as police continue efforts to bring him to justice.

This crackdown sends a clear message: organised crime won’t be tolerated, and those involved will face the long arm of the law.