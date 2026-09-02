Pink and lilac balloons fill the sky in tribute to seven-year-old Valentina Foster

Dozens of pink and lilac balloons have been released as a community came together to remember seven-year-old Valentina Foster, who died alongside her aunt Natalie McDonald in a devastating house fire.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered in South Bank this evening to give Valentina what organisers described as “the best send off”.

Pink smoke drifted into the air as heart-shaped balloons in the youngster’s favourite colours were released in her memory.

Ahead of the tribute, a family member encouraged people to attend and asked those taking part to bring pink and lilac balloons, explaining that they were Valentina’s favourite colours.

One woman watching the tribute said: “Fly with your angel wings, your daddy will be waiting for you at heaven’s gates. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”

Valentina and her aunt died in house fire

Valentina and her 34-year-old aunt Natalie McDonald died following the fire at a property on Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, last Wednesday.

Four other people were injured.

A 48-year-old woman remains in a critical but stable condition at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, while a 27-year-old man is receiving treatment at James Cook University Hospital.

Two teenage girls who suffered non-life-threatening injuries have since been discharged from hospital.

Man charged with two murders

Jaden Wright, 23, of no fixed address, has appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of murder relating to the deaths of Valentina and Natalie.

He is also charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The case was sent to Teesside Crown Court, where Wright is due to appear on Thursday.

Police rule out link to A66 tragedy

Police say the fire-damaged property remains structurally unsafe and work is continuing to allow emergency teams to safely access the site.

Detectives have also confirmed that the fire is not being linked to the fatal A66 collision in which seven people died, including serving police officers PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough.

Police say there is currently no evidence connecting the two incidents.