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EMERGENCY RESPONCE Police and Firefighters Respond to Incident at Bluewater Shopping Centre

Police and Firefighters Respond to Incident at Bluewater Shopping Centre

Police and firefighters responded to an incident at Bluewater Shopping Centre in Greenhithe on May 9, setting up a cordon on the upper level near Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Next clothes shop. Emergency vehicles were pictured outside the centre as shoppers were evacuated and waited outside for updates.

Cordon Established At Bluewater

A cordon was put in place between Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Next, limiting access in that area of the shopping centre to allow emergency services to manage the situation.

Emergency Services On Scene

Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue were both present at the scene. The exact nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Shoppers Evacuated Safely

Shoppers were evacuated as a precaution while emergency responders handled the event, with police advising the public to avoid the area.

Official Updates Pending

Both Kent Police and Fire and Rescue services have been contacted for further information. This remains an active and developing situation.

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