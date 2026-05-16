Police Appeal After Missing Woman Kate Vanishes in Trowbridge

Police are urgently searching for 36-year-old Kate, who went missing from the Trowbridge area. She was last heard from around 11pm on 15 May, sparking growing concern for her safety among officers and the local community.

Urgent Police Appeal

Kate is described as 5ft 3ins tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities are asking anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts to contact emergency services immediately.

Concern For Welfare

With no contact since late on the 15th, police fear for Kate’s well-being, making this search a priority in the region.

How To Help

If you have any information about Kate’s location, call 999 without delay and quote log number 391 to aid the investigation.