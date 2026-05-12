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BUS SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Leicester to Market Harborough Bus

Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Leicester to Market Harborough Bus

Leicestershire Police are seeking help to identify a man following a sexual assault on the X7 bus travelling from Leicester to Market Harborough on Friday, 17 April, just after 1pm. The victim, a woman, was touched on her breast multiple times by a man sitting next to her during the journey. She got off at a stop in Market Harborough while the suspect remained on the bus before leaving in Market Harborough town centre.

Suspect Described

Officers have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. He was seen on the X7 bus and is urged to come forward to support Leicestershire Police inquiries.

Incident Timeline

  • Friday 17 April, just after 1pm
  • X7 service from Leicester to Market Harborough
  • The victim got off at the Market Harborough stop; the suspect left the town centre

Police Call For Information

Anyone with information is asked to report it via the Leicestershire Police crime reporting portal, quoting reference 26*220419. Officers stress the importance of community help in identifying the man and progressing the investigation.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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