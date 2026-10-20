Police are appealing for help to find a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Prestatyn.

Sienna was last seen at Prestatyn High School at around 3.05pm on Monday, 19 October.

North Wales Police say they are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

Description of Sienna

Sienna is around 5ft 2in tall and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing an Umbro jacket with reflective strips, a black T-shirt and black leggings.

She was also carrying a black Juicy Couture bag.

Police appeal for information

Anyone who has seen Sienna or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting the reference number supplied with the appeal.

Anyone with an immediate sighting where there is a concern for her safety should call 999.