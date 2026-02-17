Leeds residents are urged to come forward after a blue Skoda Fabia careered through the city, smashing into multiple vehicles in a shocking series of crashes last Thursday morning.

Multiple Crashes on Busy Leeds Roads

West Yorkshire Police say the reckless driver was spotted on Thursday 12 February, between 8:30am and 8:50am. The havoc began on Savins Mill Way when the Skoda smashed into several cars before speeding off onto Kirkstall Road.

Shortly after, the same car caused another crash on Canal Road near Pickering Street at around 8:45am. The driver was reportedly overtaking slow-moving traffic and failed to stop after hitting other vehicles.

Wrong-Way Mayhem and Final Flop

The Skoda then turned up the heat by driving the wrong way from Jack Lane onto the A61 towards the M621 Junction 4, ploughing through traffic and causing more collisions — all while refusing to stop.

At 8:50am, the car collided with several vehicles on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, before flipping onto its roof after hitting a double-decker bus. The driver, described as wearing a black puffa coat, then fled on foot.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

“It is fortunate no-one was seriously injured,” said Inspector Claire Gray of the Roads Policing Unit. “This Skoda Fabia was driven in a dreadful and dangerous manner. We are determined to find the driver.”

The police ask anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101 or via Live Chat, quoting log 316 of 12 February.