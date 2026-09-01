Police release image after alleged road rage assault in Rochester

Police have released an image of a man they want to identify following an alleged road rage incident in Rochester in which a motorist was threatened and an attempt was reportedly made to punch him.

Kent Police said the incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday, 6 August 2026, in Gravesend Road, Rochester.

The victim reported that the driver of a grey Range Rover Evoque had been driving aggressively before cutting in front of his vehicle.

The driver is then alleged to have got out of the Range Rover, threatened the victim and attempted to punch him in the face.

Police want to identify man

An investigation remains ongoing and officers have now released an image of a man who they believe may have important information about the incident.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man, or knows his whereabouts, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/131775/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.