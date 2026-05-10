Police Search For Missing David Chard Last Seen In St Ives

Police are urgently searching for 33-year-old David Chard, reported missing from the St Ives area. He was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 10th May 2026, and concerns are growing for his safety.

Details Of David Chard

David is described as a white male, standing 6ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. When last seen, he wore a light tan T-shirt emblazoned with Only Fools & Horses, dark jogging bottoms, and trainers.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers have issued a public appeal, urging anyone who has seen David or knows his whereabouts to contact them immediately. The police request calls be made to 999, quoting log number 91 of 10/05/2026 or niche number 50260117396.

Community Alert In St Ives

The search has mobilised local resources as the community in St Ives rallies together, sharing information and helping with the ongoing efforts to find David. Authorities underline the importance of swift reporting of any sightings.