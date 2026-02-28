Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 22-year-old Daniel Flis and are asking the public for help to find him.

Last Seen Near The Imperial, New North Road

Daniel, a slim, 5ft 9 white male with short mousey hair, was last spotted wearing a black LAFFAME jumper, white trousers, and sunglasses.

He was seen around The Imperial on New North Road and is known to frequent the Exeter area.

Have You Seen Daniel?

If you have any information on Daniel’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote police log 709 of 27/02/2026. Your tip could be crucial.

