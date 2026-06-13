Today, communities across Nottingham and the UK remember the victims of the devastating Nottingham attacks, including Grace, Barnaby, and Ian. Their lives, full of promise, kindness, and talent, were tragically cut short, leaving a lasting impact on families and communities.

Lives Remembered

The absence of these individuals is deeply felt by their loved ones and the wider public, who continue to mourn the events that devastated Nottingham. Their deaths resonate across the community, highlighting the profound loss experienced on that tragic day.

Families Strength

Families of the victims have shown remarkable courage and dignity amid unimaginable grief. Their ongoing campaigning for justice and meaningful change honours the memory of Grace, Barnaby and Ian while shining a light on the need for societal progress.

Legacy Of Love

The victims are forever remembered and respected not only for their lives but for the love and hope their families carry forward. This tribute reinforces the enduring impact of their stories on Nottingham and beyond. RIP Grace, Barnaby and Ian