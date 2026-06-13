Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

Consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon Vittoria Bucknall has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her critical role in saving children injured during the Southport knife attack in July 2024. Working at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, Bucknall led emergency efforts to treat young victims of the horrific incident that left three girls dead and several others seriously wounded.

Heroic Emergency Response

Bucknall was among the senior clinicians managing the hospital’s response after three young girls – Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6 – were fatally stabbed at a children’s dance workshop. Eight other children and two adults also suffered injuries in the attack.

Saving A Life Against The

Among those treated was a seven-year-old girl with over 30 stab wounds and severe blood loss. Bucknall and her team worked tirelessly, performing two intense six-hour operations under what the child’s family described as conditions “comparable to a combat situation.” Their efforts saved the girl’s life and preserved arm and hand function.

Family Praise And Recognition

The child’s family later nominated Bucknall for the national honour, commending her surgical skill, compassion, and enduring support through recovery. Bucknall expressed humility on receiving the BEM, insisting it was a reflection of the collective dedication of the entire Alder Hey team.

Hospital Tribute

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital highlighted Bucknall’s recognition as a testament to the professionalism shown during one of the NHS Trust’s most challenging mass-casualty events. Leaders described the award as a “deeply deserved acknowledgement” of her commitment to young patients.

Continuing The Mission

Based in Edinburgh, Bucknall continues her work supporting children recovering from complex injuries and long-term conditions. Her inclusion in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List places her among healthcare heroes acknowledged for exceptional service during national crises.