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MURDER CHARGE Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

Kent Police have charged a suspect with murder following the discovery of a man’s body in Margate on Thursday 11 June 2026. Officers were called to a High Street property after concerns for a person’s welfare, where they found the deceased who has been linked to a previously reported missing person Nathan Jermy, 31.

Suspect Arrested And Charged

Bradley Cooper, 40, from Eaton Road, Margate, was arrested later on the same day. On Sunday, 14 June, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a murder charge against him. Cooper has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 June.

Additional Arrests Made

Three more individuals have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Ashleigh Muir, 33, of High Street, Margate, was charged with assisting an offender and also remanded in custody for the upcoming court hearing. A 30-year-old man has been released on bail, and a 17-year-old girl remains in custody.

Cooper Court

Kent Police continue their inquiries into the case. They urge anyone with information to contact them on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/ZY/15521/26. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through their online form.

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Topics :Crime

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