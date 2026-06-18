Royal Navy Captain Denies Rape Charges on HMS Queen Elizabeth

Captain Chris Ansell, a senior Royal Navy officer and former second-in-command of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual offence charges. The 49-year-old faced Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire via video link, denying rape, attempted sexual assault, and sexual assault by penetration, allegedly committed between 2 and 3 February 2022 while in service aboard the carrier. The case marks a rare and historic trial of a Royal Navy captain over sexual offences.

Charges Against Senior Officer

Captain Ansell entered his pleas in full military uniform, confirming his identity but reserving detailed statements. The charges comprise one count of rape, one of attempted sexual assault, and two counts of sexual assault by penetration related to incidents on HMS Queen Elizabeth. A six-day military trial is scheduled for January 2027.

Historic Significance

Legal experts note this is the most senior naval figure to face such charges since the 17th century. The previous notable case involved Captain Edward Rigby, acquitted at court-martial but convicted later in civilian court in 1698. Ansell’s trial represents a critical moment in Royal Navy legal history.

Career And Service

Ansell served as deputy commander of HMS Queen Elizabeth from November 2020 to February 2022, supervising a crew of 1,600 personnel, including sailors, marines, and aircrew. After promotion to Captain in February 2022, he transferred to the maritime headquarters at Northwood. He has been in the Royal Navy since 1997 and initially served in submarines before joining the surface fleet.

Ministry Of Defence Statement

An MoD spokesperson said: “A member of the Royal Navy is facing charges of rape and sexual assault, following an investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command. It would be inappropriate to comment any further as legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Context Of Recent Cases

This case follows the recent conviction of Lieutenant Commander John Cursiter for sexual assault and false imprisonment, highlighting increasing scrutiny of sexual offences in the armed forces.