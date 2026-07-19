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TERROR PROBE UPDATE Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

Seven men arrested as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into a suspected threat against a major Islamic gathering in Suffolk have been released without charge. The investigation was launched after police received information suggesting there could be a potential threat to the UK Ijtima event, held at Shrubland Hall, Suffolk, between 9 and 12 July. Twelve people were initially arrested on Sunday 12 July and Monday 13 July in connection with the investigation. Four of those arrested were previously released on bail pending further enquiries, while eight others were detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, allowing police to hold them for up to seven days. A thirteenth man was later arrested on Thursday 16 July on suspicion of an offence under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Extensive enquiries carried out

Counter Terrorism Policing officers have carried out a series of searches at residential addresses and vehicles over the past week, seizing more than 35 digital devices as part of the investigation. On Saturday 18 July, seven of the men detained under terrorism legislation were released from custody without charge. The thirteenth suspect has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

Weapons charges unrelated to alleged threat

Police confirmed that one of the men arrested during the investigation, a 42-year-old, has now been charged with unrelated weapons offences. He has been charged with two counts of possessing offensive weapons, namely extendable batons, and one count of possessing a stun gun. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 July. Counter Terrorism Policing stressed that the weapons offences are not believed to be connected to the alleged threat against the UK Ijtima event.

‘No evidence’ to support terrorism charges

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said investigators had worked around the clock since becoming aware of the reported threat. She said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation after we became aware of information to indicate there was a potential threat towards the Islamic event over the course of last weekend. “Since then, we have made extensive enquiries, but at this time, we have found no evidence to support anyone being charged with any offences linked to the alleged threat. “While I know this may still be very concerning to the public and particularly to those in the Muslim community, I want to reassure them that our enquiries are ongoing. Should we identify any potential offences or threats to the public then we will not hesitate to take further action. “I want to reiterate my thanks to the event organisers and to the local community in the area for their continued support and understanding as our investigation continues.”

Police thank local community

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Wells, of Suffolk Constabulary, said officers had maintained a visible presence around Shrubland Hall throughout the investigation. He said: “We’ve had a visible and active police presence in the community around Shrubland Hall during the week. “I repeat our earlier message of gratitude for the patience, support and understanding shown by local residents and others during last weekend and since. We will continue to support our Counter Terrorism Policing colleagues with this live investigation as required.” The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London, with support from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Counter Terrorism Policing North West, Counter Terrorism Policing South East, and Suffolk Constabulary. Anyone with concerns about terrorism or extremism is urged to report them via the ACT reporting service or by calling the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, members of the public should always dial 999.

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