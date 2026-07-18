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LABOUR SUSPENSION Labour Councillor Charged With Sexual Assault Suspended by Party

Labour Councillor Charged With Sexual Assault Suspended by Party

A newly elected Labour councillor has been suspended by the party after appearing in court charged with sexual assault. Syed Hussain Ahmed, who was elected to represent Beckton ward on Newham Council, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault. The alleged offence is said to have taken place in the City of London on 8 October 2025. According to court proceedings, Ahmed was arrested in March 2026 before being charged on 15 May, just one week after he was elected as a Labour councillor. He first appeared before magistrates in June before the case was sent to the Crown Court.

Not guilty plea

Ahmed appeared at Inner London Crown Court on 17 July, where he entered a not guilty plea to the charge. The court released him on bail subject to conditions. The case is next due to be heard on 13 December 2027.

Labour suspension

Following the charge, the Labour Party confirmed Ahmed has been administratively suspended pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. He will now sit on Newham Council as an independent councillor. Newham Council has also confirmed that Ahmed will not be holding councillor surgeries until further notice. As criminal proceedings are active, no further details of the allegation can be reported. The charge remains an allegation, and Syed Hussain Ahmed is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in court.

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Topics :Crime

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