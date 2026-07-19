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SENTANCE LATER Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

A man has been convicted of murdering a former University of East Anglia student after fatally stabbing him during a dispute over money in Norwich. Benjamin Katabana, 28, of Somerleyton Street, Norwich, was found guilty of murdering Uchenna Okirie, 33, following a trial at Norwich Crown Court. The court heard that the fatal attack took place on 22 November 2024 inside Somerleyton House, where Katabana stabbed Mr Okirie once in the back in a corridor before launching a sustained assault. Jurors heard the 28-year-old repeatedly attacked and kicked the victim after inflicting the knife wound. Emergency services were called to the scene, but despite their efforts, Mr Okirie died from his injuries.

Handed himself in to police

Following the attack, Katabana handed himself in to police shortly afterwards. The court heard that Katabana, who came to the UK as a child refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, denied the charge but was convicted of murder by the jury.

Sentencing later this month

Katabana has been remanded into custody ahead of sentencing at Norwich Crown Court on 31 July. The family of Mr Okirie, a former student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), have been supported by specially trained officers throughout the investigation. Police are expected to release further details, including victim impact statements, following the sentencing hearing later this month.

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Topics :Crime

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