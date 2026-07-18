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ICELAND HIT BACK FA Sends Iceland Legal Warning Over ‘England’ Store Rebrand Ahead of World Cup Semi-Final

FA Sends Iceland Legal Warning Over ‘England’ Store Rebrand Ahead of World Cup Semi-Final

Supermarket giant Iceland has revealed it received a legal warning from the Football Association after temporarily renaming three of its stores “England” in support of the national team during the FIFA World Cup. The retailer rebranded three branches linked to the hometowns of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Pickford ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina in a marketing campaign designed to rally support behind the Three Lions. However, the Football Association reportedly took issue with the stunt, sending Iceland a cease-and-desist letter demanding the supermarket remove the branding and associated promotional material.

FA raised concerns over official links

According to Iceland, the FA’s lawyers argued the temporary signage could lead customers to believe the supermarket had an official commercial partnership with the governing body or the England national team. The retailer insists the campaign was simply intended to show support for England during one of the country’s biggest football matches in years.

Iceland hits back

In a strongly worded statement, Iceland criticised the timing of the legal action. The company said:

“We are shocked and deeply disappointed that, on the day the whole country was getting behind England, the FA chose to send lawyers after us instead of celebrating the incredible support being shown for the national team.

“Our shopfront signage change was in three hometown stores of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Pickford and was about nothing more than backing England and creating a bit of excitement for our customers and colleagues ahead of one of the biggest matches in years.”

The retailer added that had England beaten Argentina to reach the World Cup final, it would have been forced to remove the displays and social media posts at the height of national excitement.

“At the very moment the nation could have been coming together to support England on the biggest stage of all, we were being told to take everything down. That’s something we find difficult to understand.”

Signs removed after England exit

Iceland confirmed the temporary “England” branding was removed after England were knocked out of the tournament by Argentina. The supermarket said the displays would otherwise have remained in place until after the World Cup final. The company also stressed the campaign was never intended to imply any official commercial relationship with either the Football Association or the England team. According to Iceland, it was instructed to remove all promotional material and provide written confirmation that it had done so by 4pm on 17 July.

FA yet to comment

Iceland also suggested the FA believed the campaign could have affected the image of the England team. The Football Association has not publicly commented on the supermarket’s claims. The dispute comes as brands continue to look for creative ways to capitalise on major sporting events, while governing bodies seek to protect their commercial partnerships and intellectual property rights.

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