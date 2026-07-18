M4 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash Between Swindon and Chippenham

The M4 remains closed westbound in Wiltshire following a serious collision that prompted the response of two air ambulances and is expected to cause major disruption throughout today. The motorway is shut between Junction 16 near Swindon and Junction 17 near Chippenham after the collision, which happened at around 8.05pm on Saturday evening. Emergency services, including Wiltshire Police, the ambulance service, Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways Traffic Officers, attended the scene. The eastbound carriageway was also temporarily held to allow two air ambulances to land. Traffic was released shortly after 10.30pm.

Investigation to keep motorway closed

Wiltshire Police are carrying out a complex collision investigation and National Highways has warned the westbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for a considerable period. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area where possible and allow extra time for their journeys.

Diversions in place

Diversions have been established using the solid diamond route symbol. Vehicles under 4.2 metres high should leave the M4 at Junction 16, follow the A3102 to Royal Wootton Bassett, continue via the B4042 through Brinkworth to the A429, before rejoining the motorway at Junction 17. Vehicles over 4.2 metres high are advised to leave at Junction 16 and follow the A3102 through Royal Wootton Bassett, Church End and Hilmarton to Calne, before taking the A4 to Chippenham and the A350 northbound to Junction 17. National Highways has warned drivers to expect significant delays throughout the area while the closure remains in place. There has been no confirmation at this stage regarding the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone was injured. Further updates are expected as Wiltshire Police continue their investigation.