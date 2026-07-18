Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ABOVE THE LAW Former Detective Chief Inspector Jailed After Blacking Out at Wheel and Killing Father-of-Two

Former Detective Chief Inspector Jailed After Blacking Out at Wheel and Killing Father-of-Two

A former Derbyshire Police detective chief inspector has been jailed after blacking out while driving an unmarked police car and killing a father-of-two, despite being warned more than a decade earlier to stop driving. Michael Cooper, 55, was sentenced to three years and seven months’ imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The court heard Cooper was a serving Derbyshire Police officer when he crashed an unmarked Peugeot 208 in Etwall, Derbyshire, in September 2021. The collision claimed the life of James Bane, 50, an educational psychologist and father of two, and left another man with serious injuries.

Warning ignored for more than a decade

Prosecutor Samuel Skinner KC told the court that Mr Bane and a colleague had just left a nearby school and were standing beside parked vehicles when Cooper, who was on duty, lost control of the car. Cooper was driving without authorisation and without wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Vehicle data revealed his foot remained on the accelerator as the Peugeot veered off the road, striking Mr Bane’s colleague before crushing Mr Bane between two parked cars. He suffered catastrophic pelvic injuries and died at the scene. Witnesses described Cooper appearing confused after the collision, telling people he was a painter and decorator and being unable to name the Prime Minister. He later suggested he may have blacked out but refused to release his medical records. The court heard Cooper had experienced unexplained collapses and, in 2009, had been advised by a neurologist to stop driving immediately and notify the DVLA. Despite repeated written advice, he failed to inform the DVLA, his employer or his motor insurer and continued driving.

Family ‘torn apart’

In a moving victim impact statement, James Bane’s widow, Katherine Bane, said the family’s lives had been “torn apart”. She described enduring five years of “truly hideous” uncertainty while waiting for the criminal proceedings to conclude.

Judge condemns ‘callous disregard’

Sentencing Cooper, Mr Justice Sweeting said the former officer had shown a “callous disregard of potential danger” by continuing to drive despite knowing about his medical condition. Addressing Cooper, the judge said: “Your guilt lies in the decision to drive at all.” In addition to his prison sentence, Cooper was disqualified from driving for five years following his release and will be required to pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel, should he be declared medically fit. Following the case, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Cooper had knowingly chosen to continue driving despite repeated medical advice warning him not to do so. The watchdog concluded he had ignored clear instructions to notify the DVLA of his condition before the fatal collision.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

TRAIN CHARGE Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Littlehampton

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Littlehampton

UK News
Urgent Manhunt Launched After Wanted Man Escapes from North Manchester Hospital

POLICE MANHUNT Urgent Manhunt Launched After Wanted Man Escapes from North Manchester Hospital

UK News
Prolific Burglar Jailed After Crime Spree Across Surrey, Sussex and South London

PROLIFIC OFFENDER Prolific Burglar Jailed After Crime Spree Across Surrey, Sussex and South London

UK News

IN JUSTICE Care Home Worker Jailed for 11 Years After Abusing Children in His Care

UK News
Teenagers guilty after pouring petrol over restaurant diners and setting them alight in horror attack

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Teenagers guilty after pouring petrol over restaurant diners and setting them alight in horror attack

UK News
Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

BABY TRAGEDY Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

UK News
Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

UK News
Teen hackers who crippled TfL in £29m cyber attack jailed in UK’s biggest ever cyber crime case

CYBER JAILED Teen hackers who crippled TfL in £29m cyber attack jailed in UK’s biggest ever cyber crime case

UK News
Starmer Says UK Support for Ukraine ‘Will Not Waver’ Ahead of PM Transition

NO WAVIER PROMISE Starmer Says UK Support for Ukraine ‘Will Not Waver’ Ahead of PM Transition

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter after exposing her to hairdryer heat

BABY TRAGEDY Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter after exposing her to hairdryer heat

UK News
Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter after exposing her to hairdryer heat

Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter after exposing her to hairdryer heat

UK News
Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

MURDER CHARGE Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

UK News
Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

UK News
Police Appeal After Phones Stolen from Birmingham Store

POLICE PROBE Police Appeal After Phones Stolen from Birmingham Store

UK News
Police Appeal After Phones Stolen from Birmingham Store

Police Appeal After Phones Stolen from Birmingham Store

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man convicted over fatal Uxbridge stabbing that left one dead and two others injured

STABBING HORROR Man convicted over fatal Uxbridge stabbing that left one dead and two others injured

UK News
Man convicted over fatal Uxbridge stabbing that left one dead and two others injured

Man convicted over fatal Uxbridge stabbing that left one dead and two others injured

UK News
Huge plume of smoke seen across A2 as wildfire breaks out on Dartford Heath

HEATH BLAZE Huge plume of smoke seen across A2 as wildfire breaks out on Dartford Heath

UK News
Huge plume of smoke seen across A2 as wildfire breaks out on Dartford Heath

Huge plume of smoke seen across A2 as wildfire breaks out on Dartford Heath

UK News
Drug Dealer’s Fake ‘Pregnant Partner’ Court Story Lands Trio Behind Bars

TRIO JAILED Drug Dealer’s Fake ‘Pregnant Partner’ Court Story Lands Trio Behind Bars

UK News
Drug Dealer’s Fake ‘Pregnant Partner’ Court Story Lands Trio Behind Bars

Drug Dealer’s Fake ‘Pregnant Partner’ Court Story Lands Trio Behind Bars

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

FATAL COLLISION Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

UK News
Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

UK News
Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

SCREEN LEGEND Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

UK News
Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

UK News
Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

MURDER CHARGE Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

UK News
Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

UK News
Watch Live