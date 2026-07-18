Former Detective Chief Inspector Jailed After Blacking Out at Wheel and Killing Father-of-Two

A former Derbyshire Police detective chief inspector has been jailed after blacking out while driving an unmarked police car and killing a father-of-two, despite being warned more than a decade earlier to stop driving. Michael Cooper, 55, was sentenced to three years and seven months’ imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The court heard Cooper was a serving Derbyshire Police officer when he crashed an unmarked Peugeot 208 in Etwall, Derbyshire, in September 2021. The collision claimed the life of James Bane, 50, an educational psychologist and father of two, and left another man with serious injuries.

Warning ignored for more than a decade

Prosecutor Samuel Skinner KC told the court that Mr Bane and a colleague had just left a nearby school and were standing beside parked vehicles when Cooper, who was on duty, lost control of the car. Cooper was driving without authorisation and without wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Vehicle data revealed his foot remained on the accelerator as the Peugeot veered off the road, striking Mr Bane’s colleague before crushing Mr Bane between two parked cars. He suffered catastrophic pelvic injuries and died at the scene. Witnesses described Cooper appearing confused after the collision, telling people he was a painter and decorator and being unable to name the Prime Minister. He later suggested he may have blacked out but refused to release his medical records. The court heard Cooper had experienced unexplained collapses and, in 2009, had been advised by a neurologist to stop driving immediately and notify the DVLA. Despite repeated written advice, he failed to inform the DVLA, his employer or his motor insurer and continued driving.

Family ‘torn apart’

In a moving victim impact statement, James Bane’s widow, Katherine Bane, said the family’s lives had been “torn apart”. She described enduring five years of “truly hideous” uncertainty while waiting for the criminal proceedings to conclude.

Judge condemns ‘callous disregard’

Sentencing Cooper, Mr Justice Sweeting said the former officer had shown a “callous disregard of potential danger” by continuing to drive despite knowing about his medical condition. Addressing Cooper, the judge said: “Your guilt lies in the decision to drive at all.” In addition to his prison sentence, Cooper was disqualified from driving for five years following his release and will be required to pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel, should he be declared medically fit. Following the case, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Cooper had knowingly chosen to continue driving despite repeated medical advice warning him not to do so. The watchdog concluded he had ignored clear instructions to notify the DVLA of his condition before the fatal collision.