Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

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An investigation has been launched after a shed fire in Gillingham during the early hours of Sunday morning is believed to have been started deliberately. Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called to Henley Close, Gillingham , at 1.24am on Sunday 19 July following reports of a shed on fire. Three fire engines were sent to the scene, where firefighters used high-pressure hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. The fire was brought under control without any reported injuries. KFRS has confirmed the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious . Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to continue. Anyone with information about the fire or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of Sunday is urged to contact Kent Police .

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