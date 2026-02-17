Dashcam Captures Horror Crash in Broad Daylight

Jaw-dropping dashcam footage has surfaced showing the exact moment two cars smashed head-on on a busy Swindon road last week. The shocking impact happened on Pipers Way, near the Nationwide HQ, just as the morning rush hour kicked off at around 8.20am on Thursday, 13 February.

Ford Fiesta and Renault Kadjar Wrecked in Collision

The crash involved a white Ford Fiesta and a black Renault Kadjar, colliding head-on on a straight stretch of the busy carriageway. The force of the impact left both vehicles with wrecked front-ends, completely blocking the road for hours as emergency crews scrambled to respond.

Injuries and Road Chaos

Two people suffered suspected minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The road was closed in both directions for around two hours while ambulances attended and recovery teams cleared the wreckage.

Traffic quickly built up in the surrounding area, causing major delays before the route reopened later in the morning.

Police Crack Down on Dangerous Driving

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a road traffic collision between two cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Kadjar, on Pipers Way in Swindon at 8.21am this morning (13/02). Two people were taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Renault Kadjar has been reported for dangerous driving. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened.”