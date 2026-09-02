Shops and homes damaged as large fire breaks out in Leeds

A number of shops and residential properties have been damaged after a large fire broke out overnight in Leeds.

Fire crews were called to a building fire on Roundhay Road in Harehills, with firefighters remaining at the scene overnight as they tackled the blaze.

The fire involved a number of commercial premises and residential addresses along the busy route.

Roundhay Road closed

The incident resulted in the closure of Roundhay Road, a major route into Leeds, while emergency services dealt with the fire and worked to make the area safe.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes while the emergency response continued.

The extent of the damage and whether anyone was injured have not yet been confirmed.

Further information on the cause of the fire is also awaited.