Surrey Police Probe Historic Child Sex Abuse Linked to Epstein Files

Surrey Police have launched two separate investigations into historic child sex abuse allegations following the release of Jeffrey Epstein files by the US Department of Justice. The probes focus on abuse claims from the mid-1980s in West Surrey, and from the mid-1990s to 2000 across Surrey and Berkshire. Authorities have confirmed no arrests have been made so far.

New Inquiries Sparked By Epstein

The disclosure of Epstein’s case material has prompted Surrey Police to revisit decades-old abuse allegations, signaling renewed efforts to address non-recent child sexual abuse crimes.

Two Distinct Timeframes Under Investigation

One investigation covers abuse allegations from the mid to late 1980s in West Surrey, while the other examines claims from the mid-1990s up to 2000 linked to Surrey and Berkshire locations.

No Arrests So Far

Despite active investigations, Surrey Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with these historic allegations.

Seriousness Of Historic Assault Claims

These investigations highlight ongoing concerns over child sexual abuse cases from past decades, underscoring the importance of addressing historic claims regardless of elapsed time.