Teenager, 18, killed in M25 collision involving pedestrian and multiple vehicles

An 18-year-old man has died following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles on the M25 in Surrey.

Surrey Police were called to the anticlockwise carriageway between Junction 11 and Junction 10 shortly before 11.50pm on Monday, 31 August.

Officers were responding to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

No arrests made

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made as detectives work to establish the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision.

Both carriageways of the M25 were closed overnight between J10 at Wisley and J11 at Chertsey, along with the A245 Parvis Road, while emergency services and investigators worked at the scene.

The roads have since reopened.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to obtain CCTV, dashcam or helmet-camera footage which may have captured the incident or events leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45260106054.

Information can be provided through the force’s online services, by calling 101, or by emailing [email protected].

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.