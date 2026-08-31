Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BALI BLAZE Teenager hospitalised after birthday balloons ‘explode’ and fire tears through Bali beachfront restaurant

Teenager hospitalised after birthday balloons ‘explode’ and fire tears through Bali beachfront restaurant

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a fire tore through a popular beachfront restaurant in Bali, with witnesses claiming birthday balloons exploded moments before the venue was engulfed in flames.

The blaze broke out at Chez Gado Gado restaurant in Seminyak at around 7.30pm on Sunday, according to reports.

Dramatic footage showed flames spreading through the restaurant and setting its thatched roof alight as diners fled from the building.

Indonesian authorities confirmed that a boy was taken to hospital suffering from burns.

Birthday celebration turns to chaos

Australian tourist Tara Borelli, 30, from Sydney, said she was at the restaurant celebrating her cousin’s 51st birthday when the fire broke out.

She claimed another table was celebrating a 70th birthday and had two balloons beside a birthday cake.

According to her account, a waitress went to light a candle and the flame came too close to one of the balloons.

“It popped then exploded. We felt the heat from the pop,” she said.

The source report states the silver balloons had been filled with flammable gas, although the precise cause of the fire should be treated as subject to official investigation.

Families flee towards beach

Witnesses described people grabbing children and rushing from the restaurant as flames spread rapidly through the building.

Borelli said she grabbed her seven-year-old daughter and 12-year-old cousin and ran towards the beach and water.

She said the straw roof caught fire almost immediately and that within minutes the restaurant was engulfed.

Another diner described the incident as “absolutely terrifying”, claiming the restaurant was packed when the fire broke out and that those inside had only seconds to escape.

Images taken afterwards showed Chez Gado Gado extensively damaged, with much of the beachfront venue reduced to a charred shell.

The circumstances surrounding the blaze, including claims about the balloons, have not been independently verified in the supplied report and remain subject to investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Signal failures hit major rail routes across South East

BANK HOLIDAY TRAVEL Signal failures hit major rail routes across South East

UK News
Body found at sea as major search for missing Gayelynn Matthews ends in tragedy

TRAGIC NEWS Body found at sea as major search for missing Gayelynn Matthews ends in tragedy

Missing Persons, UK News

POLICE PURSUIT Van allegedly driven the wrong way along A20 before major police pursuit ends in Mottingham

UK News
Urgent search for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home in Medway

FIND WDWIN Urgent search for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home in Medway

Missing Persons, UK News
Government ‘ignored five pleas for help’ before Middlesbrough violence and fatal A66 crash

MIDDLESBROUGH UPDATE Government ‘ignored five pleas for help’ before Middlesbrough violence and fatal A66 crash

UK News
Man critical after home ‘riddled with bullets’ in drive-by shooting as boy, 16, among two arrested

DRIVE BY SHOOTING Man critical after home ‘riddled with bullets’ in drive-by shooting as boy, 16, among two arrested

Crime, UK News
24 Hours in Police Custody returns with four-year hunt for suspects after teenager left for dead

DOUBLE BILL SPECIAL 24 Hours in Police Custody returns with four-year hunt for suspects after teenager left for dead

UK News
Seven arrested on suspicion of murder after newborn baby found dead in Sheffield

BABY MURDER PROBE Seven arrested on suspicion of murder after newborn baby found dead in Sheffield

Crime, UK News
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Southampton

DRIVER ARRESTED Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Southampton

UK News
Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

TRAVEL UPDATE Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

Travel News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Search for two missing fishermen called off after boat sinks in English Channel

CALLED OFF Search for two missing fishermen called off after boat sinks in English Channel

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Maidstone

FIND HER Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Maidstone

Missing Persons, UK News
PC Andrew Harper’s killers to remain behind bars after early release rules changed

KEPT BEHIND BARS PC Andrew Harper’s killers to remain behind bars after early release rules changed

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police make 169 arrests on first day of Notting Hill Carnival

CARNIVAL ARRESTS Police make 169 arrests on first day of Notting Hill Carnival

UK News
Teenager jailed after stabbing fellow student during school lunch break

LUNCHTIME ATTACK Teenager jailed after stabbing fellow student during school lunch break

Court News, Crime, UK News
Arsonist set his own hand on fire, torching family’s cars before 100mph police chase

ARSON ATTACK Arsonist set his own hand on fire, torching family’s cars before 100mph police chase

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Stolen van rammed to a halt after 17-mile police chase and wrong-way A20 drive

POLICE PURSUIT Stolen van rammed to a halt after 17-mile police chase and wrong-way A20 drive

UK News
Family left homeless after charging e-scooter battery catches fire

HOMELESS Family left homeless after charging e-scooter battery catches fire

UK News
Bank Holiday travel disruption hits roads and rail across London and South East

LIVE UPDATES Bank Holiday travel disruption hits roads and rail across London and South East

UK News
Watch Live