Three Convicted Over Kyle Bevan Murder at HMP Wakefield

Three inmates have been found guilty of murdering Kyle Bevan, a child killer, in a premeditated attack inside HMP Wakefield on 4 November. Mark Fellows, 45, David Taylor, 64, and Lee Newell, 57, were convicted after less than three hours of jury deliberation at Leeds Crown Court.

Planned Prison Cell Assault

Bevan, 33, was serving life for the 2020 murder of his partner’s two-year-old daughter in Pembrokeshire. CCTV footage showed the three defendants entering Bevan’s fourth-floor cell around 17:30 GMT and leaving within five minutes, looking calm and satisfied, prosecutors revealed.

Brutal Attack Details

Bevan was stabbed 25 times with at least two weapons and bled to death overnight after the assault. Prison staff only found his body the next morning following a tip-off from another inmate who sensed something was wrong.

Court Findings And Context

Evidence showed Taylor adjusting his waistband before entering the cell, and all three men shaking hands afterwards. Judge Mrs Justice McGowan noted it was unclear who inflicted the fatal wounds, but confirmed at least one assailant held Bevan while the attack took place.

Rising Prison Tensions

The murder occurred amid escalating tensions at HMP Wakefield, shortly after two other violent incidents, including the fatal stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing of paedophile and former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins. The convicted men will be sentenced at a future date.