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TRIO JAILED Three Jailed After Running Network of Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlours

Three Jailed After Running Network of Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlours

Three people who operated a network of brothels disguised as Chinese massage parlours across England have been jailed following an investigation led by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit. Khondakar Hasan, 40, of Morton Walk, Leicester, Liu Xu Hopkins, 55, and Benjamin Hopkins, 57, both of High Street, Staple Hill, South Gloucestershire, were sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Friday (17 July) after admitting conspiracy to control prostitution for gain. Liu Xu Hopkins was jailed for two years, while Benjamin Hopkins and Hasan were each sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment. The trio have remained in custody since their arrests in October 2025, when officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) dismantled the operation. The investigation uncovered brothels operating under the guise of legitimate Chinese health and massage businesses in Wiltshire, Cheltenham, Gloucester, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridgeshire and Reading.     Investigators found that women working at the premises had been instructed to dispose of tissues and other evidence of sexual activity in public bins in an attempt to conceal the illegal activity should police visit. The court heard Hasan was responsible for paying rent, bills and wages while ensuring the businesses appeared legitimate.   Liu Xu Hopkins played a key role in recruiting women to work at the premises and managed the day-to-day operation, including liaising with customers. Benjamin Hopkins maintained the properties and arranged for women to be moved between locations. Police also discovered the group had plans to expand the operation by opening additional premises. Detective Chief Inspector Adam Smith, of the SWROCU, said: “This investigation began thanks to a referral from Wiltshire Police following community concerns about businesses in Chippenham. “Thanks to that initial intelligence we were able to uncover a network of brothels exploiting women for the financial gain of Mr and Mrs Hopkins and Mr Hasan. “The next stage of our investigation is to determine what assets the trio have derived from crime and deprive them of these. We’ll also apply for Serious Crime Prevention Orders to prevent them from being able to run or open any similar businesses in the future.”   Sergeant Jamie Ball, of Wiltshire Police’s Chippenham Neighbourhood Team, praised the role of local residents in helping launch the investigation. He said: “This initially began as a small investigation by our local neighbourhood officers and intelligence unit. “I’d like to thank the local community for the information they provided us in the early stages, which enabled this investigation to grow and subsequently be led by the SWROCU. “As a result of the closure orders obtained in court following the raids, we have been able to ensure the premises remain closed, with no further exploitation concerns raised. I hope this has provided reassurance to those living in our town that we are committed to investigating reports of this nature and safeguarding those involved.” Andrew Eddy, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said the defendants had deliberately exploited vulnerable women for financial gain. He said: “This was a deliberate and exploitative operation run for profit, in which women were treated as commodities. The defendants exercised control over the women’s movements, work and living arrangements, while concealing their criminal activity behind the appearance of legitimate massage businesses. “The CPS will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners to bring to justice those who seek to exploit others for financial gain.”

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