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PLANE FIRE Turkish Airlines Plane Tyres Catch Fire During Kathmandu Landing

A Turkish Airlines aircraft experienced a tyre fire while landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, early Monday morning. Police confirmed that all passengers and crew were safely evacuated, avoiding injuries.

Tyre Fire On Landing

The incident occurred as the plane touched down, with tyres catching fire upon contact with the runway. Emergency protocols were quickly activated.

Passengers Safe And Secure

All individuals on board were promptly evacuated by airport emergency teams. Police confirmed there were no injuries sustained during the evacuation.

Emergency Response At Kathmandu Airport

Airport fire and rescue services swiftly tackled the tyre fire to prevent further damage to the aircraft and the runway. The cause of the tyre fire is being investigated.

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